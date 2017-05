June 25 Chipmaker Micron Technology Inc reported a 39 percent drop in third-quarter profit, hurt by a fall in prices and lower demand for its chips used in personal computers.

Net income attributable to Micron slipped to $491 million, or 42 cents per share, for the third quarter ended June 4, from $806 million, or 68 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $3.85 billion from $3.98 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)