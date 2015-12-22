BRIEF-The Walt Disney Co reports qtrly revenue $13,336 million
* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2017
Dec 22 Memory chipmaker Micron Technology Inc reported a 26.7 percent fall in quarterly net sales due to weak demand for chips used in personal computers and a decline in average selling prices.
Net income attributable to Micron fell to $206 million, or 19 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 3, from $1 billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Net sales fell to $3.35 billion from $4.57 billion. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* The Walt Disney Company reports second quarter and six months earnings for fiscal 2017
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: