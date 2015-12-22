* Expects Q2 loss 5-12 cents/shr vs est profit of 22 cents
* Sees Q2 revenue $2.9 bln-$3.2 bln vs est $3.46 bln
* Shares down 5.7 pct after the bell
By Kshitiz Goliya
Dec 22 Micron Technology Inc forecast a
surprise loss for the second quarter, as the memory chipmaker
struggles with weak demand for chips used in personal computers
and lower average selling prices.
The estimate of its first loss in more than two years sent
the company's shares down 5.7 percent to $13.78 in extended
trading on Tuesday.
Micron, which makes DRAM and NAND flash memory chips,
forecast a loss of 5-12 cents per share and revenue of $2.9
billion-$3.2 billion for the current quarter ending March 5.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of 22 cents and
revenue of $3.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"We have a perfect storm going on here," Wedbush Securities
analyst Betsy Van Hees said.
"We have a seasonal weak quarter. We have
weaker-than-expected end-market demand. We have pricing
headwinds," she said.
Micron, which competes with Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and SK Hynix Inc, has been investing to ramp up
production of its higher-margin 20 nm DRAM chips and develop
more efficient and cost-effective 3D NAND chips.
Micron earlier this month agreed to buy the remaining
interest in Taiwanese chipmaker Inotera Memories Inc
in a $3.2 billion deal.
NAND flash memory chips are widely used in smartphones,
cameras and other mobile devices to store music, pictures and
other data, while DRAM chips are mostly used in personal
computers.
"Overall, our revenues were impacted by declining pricing
particularly in the PC DRAM segment," Chief Financial Officer
Ernie Maddock said in a conference call.
Research firm Gartner Inc said worldwide shipments of
personal computers fell 7.7 percent to 73.7 million units in the
third quarter, adding that the Windows 10 launch had minimal
impact on shipments as users chose to upgrade to Windows 10 on
existing PCs.
Net income attributable to Micron fell to $206 million, or
19 cents per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 3, from $1
billion, or 84 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share,
beating analysts' average estimate of 23 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net sales fell 26.7 percent to $3.35 billion, missing the
average analyst estimate of $3.46 billion.
Up to Tuesday's close, Micron's shares had fallen about 58
percent this year.
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)