June 30 Memory-chip maker Micron Technology Inc
said it would implement a restructuring plan to lower
costs by focusing on fewer projects, job cuts and other
measures.
The company also reported a 24.8 percent fall in
third-quarter net sales, hurt by a drop in prices due to weak
demand for personal computers.
Micron's net sales fell to $2.90 billion in the quarter
ended June 2, from $3.85 billion a year earlier.
Net loss attributable to Micron was $215 million, or 21
cents per share, compared with a profit of $491 million, or 42
cents per share.
