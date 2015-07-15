WASHINGTON, July 15 Republican Senator John
McCain on Wednesday raised concerns about the potential national
security implications of a proposed bid by a China's Tsinghua
Unigroup Ltd's to acquire U.S. chip maker Micron
Technology, and called for a thorough U.S. review.
"I am concerned by the potential national security
implications of a planned bid by a Chinese state-owned
enterprise for Micron Technology, the last major American
manufacturer of memory chips," the head of the Senate Armed
Services Committee said in response to a query from Reuters.
"It is critical that any proposed takeover receive careful
and thorough review by the Congress, the Department of Defense,
and other U.S. government agencies," he said.
