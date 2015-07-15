(Adds comment from Air Force Secretary, paragraphs 7-10)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON, July 15 Republican U.S. Senator John
McCain on Wednesday raised concerns about the potential national
security implications of a proposed bid by China's Tsinghua
Unigroup Ltd's to acquire U.S. chip maker Micron
Technology Inc, and called for a thorough U.S. review.
"I am concerned by the potential national security
implications of a planned bid by a Chinese state-owned
enterprise for Micron Technology, the last major American
manufacturer of memory chips," the head of the Senate Armed
Services Committee said in response to a query from Reuters.
"It is critical that any proposed takeover receive careful
and thorough review by the Congress, the Department of Defense,
and other U.S. government agencies," he said.
The proposed deal, first reported by Reuters this week,
faces a series of obstacles, including questions about the
price, worries on Capitol Hill and an aggressive
regulator.
Sources said Tsinghua was preparing a bid for Micron but had
not officially submitted it.
Micron's potential sale to Tsinghua has triggered concerns
among U.S. lawmakers given modern weapons' enormous dependence
on computer chips. The possible deal also comes amid concerns
over U.S. cyberattacks tied to Chinese hackers.
Air Force Secretary Deborah James, speaking at a lunch
hosted by the National Aeronautic Association, had no immediate
comment on the proposed Micron takeover, but said any deal
involving a foreign entity and a U.S. weapons maker would get a
"very, very thorough review" by U.S. government agencies.
Anne Salladin, special counsel at Stroock & Stroock & Lavan,
a New York-based law firm, said any deal would receive rigorous
scrutiny from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United
States, an inter-agency which reviews mergers to ensure they do
not compromise national security.
Salladin, a former senior counsel at the U.S. Treasury who
participated in over 500 transactions reviewed by CFIUS, said a
review of the Micron deal would look closely at issues such as
capacity, supply chain, and the extent to which Micron memory
chips are commoditized.
"Make no bones about it - any deal of this kind would face
rigorous scrutiny by CFIUS on national security grounds,"
Salladin said. "The bottom line is - is the product that Micron
makes still strategically relevant to the United States?"
