By Noel Randewich
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 12 Micron Technology's chief
executive said he expects to complete the acquisition of failed
Japanese memory chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc in the first half of
next year, despite opposition from a group of bondholders.
Micron, which is losing money due to a crumbling PC
industry, wants to create larger economies of scale and offered
in early July to buy Elpida for about $750 million in cash and
to pay creditors a total of $1.75 billion in annual installments
through 2019.
However, a group of Elpida bondholders say Micron is
offering too little for the chipmaker.
Low prices and steadily rising investment costs to implement
new technologies have been driving consolidation in the highly
competitive and cyclical memory chip industry.
Micron's purchase of Elpida, an Apple supplier that
makes chips for smartphones, tablets and computers, would lift
the U.S. company into second place behind market leader Samsung
Electronics in the global market for DRAM chips.
A committee set up by a Japanese court to examine Elpida's
proposal to be taken over by Micron, along with a proposal by
the bondholders, is expected to make a recommendation by Oct.
29, later than earlier estimated.
"We still expect to close this in the first half of 2013.
Exactly when that is, I can't say with a lot of precision
because I think really the key domino is -- when we get
regulatory approval from all the concerned countries," Micron
Chief Executive Mark Durcan said at an analysts event in Boise,
Idaho, where Micron is based.
Slow economies in Europe and the United States and an
oversupply of NAND chips used by Apple and other manufacturers
of mobile devices have hammered prices and contributed to losses
for Micron, which is the only major U.S. memory chipmaker.
Consumers' growing preference for smartphones and tablets
instead of laptops has been hurting PC manufacturers, which
traditionally have been major buyers of DRAM chips. Two weeks
ago, Micron posted lower-than-expected results for the August
quarter because of weakness in the PC market.
Micron makes both NAND chips and DRAM chips. The company
said at the event on Friday that recent DRAM pricing has been
slightly lower than expected, while recent NAND pricing has been
slightly higher than expected.
To offset a declining PC memory business, Micron, Samsung
and SK Hynix are focusing more of their resources on
developing better -- and more profitable -- memory chips for
mobile devices.
In a sign of its growing focus on mobile, Micron recently
hired Michael Rayfield, formerly a senior executive at Nvidia
who was heavily involved in mobile processors aimed at
tablets and smartphones.
The Elpida bondholder group, which says it holds about $1.2
billion in Elpida bonds, has submitted a plan to the Tokyo court
that values the chipmaker at more than 300 billion yen ($3.8
billion), well above Micron's offer.
The bondholders did not put forward an equity investor,
although they offered to lend Elpida 30 billion yen to help the
chipmaker restructure.
"When you think about who has the wherewithal to provide a
meaningful return to the secured creditors on a go-forward basis
it's the Micron offer," Durcan said. "The other offers out there
... really don't give much assurance that there will be anything
for anybody."
Shares of Micron were down 1.04 percent at $5.68.