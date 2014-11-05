BRIEF-Daily Mail and General Trust sells Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
Nov 5Micropole SA :
* Reported on Tuesday Q3 revenue 20.8 million euros versus 22.2 million euros last year
* Said operational indicators are expected to improve for the end of the year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* announces sale of Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group Source http://bit.ly/2puaHgb
April 17 The manhunt for a murder suspect who police said posted a video of himself on Facebook shooting an elderly man in Cleveland widened Monday as authorities asked the public for help and pleaded with the suspect to turn himself in.