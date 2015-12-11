NEW YORK Dec 11 Chipmaker Microsemi is testing
a volatile US leveraged loan market with a proposed US$2.425bn
credit facility, weeks after the withdrawal of a US$5.5bn
financing for software maker Veritas sent shockwaves through the
market.
The outcome of Microsemi's loan will give insight into
investor demand in 2016 as the market reprices to offer higher
returns for increased risk amid fears of rising defaults.
Pricing has widened by around 50bp-100bp for companies with
strong credit ratings since the first half of the year, sources
said after a raft of macroeconomic shocks.
Issuers with lower credit profiles have seen pricing widen
even further as secondary prices remain low and banks were
forced to sell loans at deep discounts in November, including a
US$1.5bn term loan for retailer Belk, which sold at 89 cents on
the dollar.
Pricing was flexed higher on 16 deals in October with an
average increase of 107bp, the highest rate this year, and 10
deals were flexed higher in November with an average increase of
182bp, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data. Upward flexes
outnumbered downward flexes by 3:1 in the fourth quarter at a
record pace.
The outcome of Microsemi's loan could also affect banks'
ability to provide underwriting commitments on new deals heading
into 2016.
Many of the deals that were underwritten in late 2015,
including healthcare analytics company MedAssets Inc's US$2.7bn
buyout and coffee company Keurig Green Mountain Inc's US$13.9bn
buyout, have been put on hold for syndication in early 2016,
leaving overexposed banks less willing to underwrite new deals.
"I think some arrangers simply won't underwrite. You're not
seeing arrangers falling after themselves the way that sponsors
would like them to," an M&A specialist said.
EDGING OUT
With a Ba2/BB- corporate credit rating, Microsemi falls
between the credit ratings of Ba1/BB+ rated chipmaker Avago
Technologies and B2/B rated Veritas, which recently completed
deals with very different outcomes.
Avago's term loans were priced at 350bp over the benchmark
with a 75bp Libor floor. The deal was well received by investors
and was increased by US$2.25bn to US$9.75bn from an original
target of US$7.5bn. A 900m tranche was also added to the deal,
which helped to finance the acquisition of rival Broadcom in
November.
Pricing guidance on Veritas was 450-475bp over the benchmark
with a 1% floor and a deep discount of 95 was offered before the
US$5.5bn deal was postponed.
Microsemi's US$1.425bn term loan B launched on Dec 2 with
guidance of 375-400bp over Libor with a 75bp Libor floor. The
deal also includes a US$650m term loan A and a US$350m revolving
credit facility.
Bankers say that the US leveraged loan market is stabilising
for stronger credits, although companies with lower credit
ratings could still face issues.
"Pricing is very stable for well-known seasoned credits,
particularly BBs," said a senior investment banker.
Although the market is winding down as the end of the year
approaches, some deals are still being underwritten for
syndication next year.
Barclays and KeyBank agreed to provide US$550m of
commitments to back outdoor product and tool manufacturer Blount
International Inc's buyout, which was announced on Thursday.
Although deals are still being announced, the rising cost of
debt is still a concern for private equity firms, despite
historically low interest rates.
"I wouldn't say sponsors are concerned to the point that
they (deals) aren't getting done, but it's certainly a concern.
I think it is just affecting return models," said a lawyer who
specializes in buyouts.
While banks are willing to underwrite, they are asking for
more protection in terms of higher flex provisions, incurrence
tests, excess cash flow sweeps and EBITDA add-back limitations.
"Where new deals are getting priced is less of an issue than
the continued perception of market risk and volatility in
syndication," said Steven Rutkovsky, a leveraged finance partner
at Ropes & Gray LLP.
"That's appearing in the form of increased flex in pricing
and other terms."
While banks are still looking at deals that provide these
sweeteners, the market is slowing and syndication is now a 2016
event.
"We're still seeing some active bid processes in these last
couple of weeks of the year, and there will probably be some
spillover into the early part of next year," Rutkovsky said.
(Editing By Tessa Walsh and Jon Methven)