Sept 28 Microsoft Corp said it was
changing the way it reported financial results to reflect its
emphasis on cloud and mobile businesses.
Starting this quarter, the company will report revenue and
operating income based on three businesses - Productivity and
Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud and More Personal
Computing.
The Productivity and Business Processes will include Office
and Office 365 as well as its Dynamics and Dynamics CRM
(customer relationship management) online software.
The Intelligent Cloud segment will include server products
and services such as Windows Server and Azure.
The More Personal Computing segment will include results
from licensing of the Windows operating system, devices such as
Surface and phones, Xbox gaming consoles, and search.
The company previously reported under six segments, which
were lumped together under two broad categories - Devices &
Consumer and Commercial.
Microsoft is scheduled to report first-quarter results on
Oct. 22.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)