BRIEF-Corus Entertainment inks deal to broadcast Star Wars films in Canada
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films
June 25 Microsoft Corp will buy privately held business software company Yammer Inc for $1.2 billion in cash.
Yammer will become part of the Microsoft Office Division, the companies said in a statement.
* Corus Entertainment inks deal for exclusive Canadian broadcast rights to iconic collection of Star Wars films
MEXICO CITY, June 8 American investment has stayed steady in a Mexican state that was one of the first to suffer at the hands of U.S. President Donald Trump's drive to bring back jobs from Mexico, the region's economy minister said on Thursday.