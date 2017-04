Microsoft logo is seen at their offices in Bucharest March 20, 2013. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel/Files

Microsoft Corp's (MSFT.O) chief financial officer said on Thursday that the company has "no further update" on its search for a new CEO to replace Steve Ballmer, who last month announced plans to retire within a year.

Amy Hood made the remark as she introduced a series of presentations to Wall Street analysts at Microsoft's campus close to Seattle, which was broadcast on the Web.

(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Gary Hill)