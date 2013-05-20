SYDNEY May 21 Microsoft Corp is
expanding its services for hosting and processing online data in
Australia with the establishment of two new "cloud" computing
data centres in the country.
The world's biggest software company said on Tuesday it was
expanding its Windows Azure business to include a major new
region in Australia.
Data centres, renting out technology resources such as
computing power and storage, will be established in the states
of New South Wales and Victoria.
"These two locations will be geo-redundant, offering our
customers the ability to back up their data across two separate
locations, both within Australia," Toby Bowers, Microsoft
Australia's Server & Tools Group Lead said on company's blog
site. "We know that providing disaster recovery, while ensuring
data sovereignty goals are met, is critical to many of our
customers."
Such cloud computing, pioneered by Amazon.com Inc,
is a fast-growing business for Microsoft and has attracted other
big tech names including Google Inc.
Microsoft claims more than 200,000 Windows Azure customers,
but the company does not break out the revenue from it.