By Noel Randewich
| SANTA CLARA, California
SANTA CLARA, California Nov 14 Microsoft Corp's
chief executive said his company would look at more
opportunities to build its own devices, after the launch of its
Surface tablet last month, potentially bringing the software
giant into competition with its hardware partners and opening
the door to a Microsoft-branded phone.
"Do I anticipate that partners of ours will build the lion's
share of all Windows devices over the next five years? The
answer is, absolutely," Steve Ballmer said at a tech industry
event in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday.
"With that said, it is absolutely clear that there is an
innovation opportunity on the scene between hardware and
software and that is a scene that must not go unexploited at all
by Microsoft," he said.
With the Xbox game console and now the Surface tablet --
designed to take on Apple Inc's iPad -- Ballmer has
been moving Microsoft toward being a "devices and services"
company that would develop its own hardware where it made sense.
Reports surfaced two weeks ago that Microsoft was already
testing a design for its own phone, but the company has not
confirmed anything.
Microsoft's new Surface tablet is the company's first foray
into building its own PCs and has raised questions in the tech
industry about how aggressively it plans to move into marketing
more of its own personal computing devices.
Looking to Apple's success with its iPads and iPhones,
Microsoft believes tightly controlling the design of both
hardware and software can lead to superior consumer products.
But building its own tablets and "hybrid" PCs puts Microsoft
into direct competition against manufacturers like
Hewlett-Packard, Acer and Lenovo,
who for years have been customers of Microsoft's Windows
operating system.