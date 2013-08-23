SEATTLE Aug 23 Few CEOs wielded more power than
Microsoft chief Steve Ballmer.
And yet the company's first and foremost salesman never
gained the respect he deserved for his role in transforming Bill
Gates' tiny startup in the woods outside Seattle into the
world's largest software maker.
Ballmer, who announced his retirement from the head of
Microsoft Corp on Friday, had the misfortune to follow
megastar Gates at the helm just as the company hit the end of
its explosive growth period and faced a resurgent Apple Inc
under an inspired Steve Jobs.
The Detroit native, who met Gates at Harvard, was doubly
unfortunate that his ascent to the CEO office in January 2000
came just weeks before the bursting of the dot.com stock bubble,
from which Microsoft's share price never recovered.
Although Ballmer did treble revenues at Microsoft during his
time in charge, and managed to steer the company away from
obscurity or crisis that befell other tech firms, he
consistently attracted criticism for management miscues.
Under his watch, Apple and Google Inc roared past
Microsoft in the emerging arena of Internet search, smartphones
and tablets, which made the software company look stodgy and
behind-the-times.
"He tried hard. Nobody can doubt his commitment to
Microsoft," said Sid Parakh, an analyst at fund firm McAdams
Wright Ragen. "The missing element was execution."
His attempt to catch up was a failed $47 billion bid for
fading internet giant Yahoo Inc in 2008, a company
which is now worth much less. Yahoo's inexplicable decision to
reject the deal probably saved Ballmer's job.
Only last month, Ballmer launched a massive reorganization
of Microsoft in an attempt to transform it into a 'devices and
services' company, but it left most shareholders unimpressed.
Ballmer never lacked passion and energy for the company he
helped to build, but he was always more of a salesman and
cheerleader than a technology visionary.
"That is the most expensive phone in the world and it
doesn't appeal to business customers," Ballmer laughed in a TV
interview after the launch of Apple's iPhone in 2007. Five years
later, iPhone sales alone were greater than Microsoft's overall
revenue.
A clip of a semi-hysterical Ballmer screeching and dancing
around the stage to rally Microsoft employees has been viewed
nearly five million times on YouTube, gaining him the nickname
'Monkey Boy'. And his hypnotic and slightly unhinged mantra of
'developers, developers, developers', captured at another
company conference, made him the butt of jokes for years after.
GATES WOOS BALLMER
A natural math whiz from Michigan, Ballmer met Gates at
Harvard before Gates dropped out to co-found Microsoft in 1975.
Five years later, Gates persuaded Ballmer to drop out of
Stanford Business School to become Microsoft's first commercial
manager, and only the company's 30th employee, giving him an 8
percent stake.
As Microsoft's first salesman, rather than a techie, he was
viewed with some distrust.
"The first time we met face-to-face, I thought this guy
looks like an operative for the NKVD (Soviet police)," recalled
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen in his memoir. "He had piercing
blue eyes and a genuine toughness. Though as I got to know him
better, I found a gentler side as well."
Allen said that the young Ballmer - a zealous basketball
player and jogger - would wake him up at 7 a.m. doing push-ups
in their shared hotel room on early business trips.
As Microsoft engineered the personal computer revolution
through the 80s and 90s, the sales side of the organization grew
in size and importance, led by the charismatic Ballmer -
unmistakable on campus and at industry meetings with his shiny
bald dome, strapping physique and booming voice.
In Microsoft-speak, employees were either a 'Bill guy',
meaning a technology person, or a 'Steve guy', meaning a sales
and marketing person.
When Ballmer, known internally as SteveB, took over from
Gates as Microsoft CEO in 2000, some saw it as the triumph of
sales over technology and innovation, which ultimately ruined
the company.
"I have my own theory about why decline happens at companies
like IBM or Microsoft," former Apple CEO Jobs is quoted as
saying in his biography. "The quality of the product becomes
less important. The company starts valuing the great salesmen."
TRACK RECORD BETTER
Jobs was partially correct. Under Ballmer's watch, Microsoft
missed the shift to smartphones and tablets, and its share price
has been static for the last decade. All the while, Ballmer
tended to push out any executives who threatened his power.
"His (Ballmer's) continued presence is the biggest overhang
on Microsoft's stock," prominent hedge fund investor David
Einhorn said in 2011, as he campaigned publicly for Ballmer's
ouster. Microsoft shares rose 7 percent on the news of Ballmer's
retirement on Friday.
But Ballmer's record as a CEO was not as bad as many think.
People close to him say his loud public persona belied a quietly
shrewd business mind, and he managed Microsoft as well as anyone
could as the company reached a mature stage.
He boosted Microsoft's revenues and more than doubled its
already large profits. He outlasted erstwhile rivals such as
Novell and Sun Microsystems, which have now all-but disappeared,
and avoided the boardroom fiascos of Hewlett-Packard or
dramatic decline of AOL.
"I don't see anybody else on the management team at
Microsoft that I think would be much better than Ballmer," said
Eric Jackson at hedge fund Ironfire Capital.