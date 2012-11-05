By Tova Cohen
TEL AVIV Nov 5 Microsoft expects its
newly launched Windows Phone to become a strong challenger in
the smartphone market, Chief Executive Steve Ballmer said on
Monday.
Google's Android and Apple's iPhone
devices dominate the smartphone market. However, Microsoft
unveiled its Windows 8 products 10 days ago and Ballmer said
that expects sales of Windows Phone to grow fast.
"With the work we have done with Nokia, HTC, Samsung and
others ... there is now an opportunity to create really a strong
third participant in the smartphone market," he said in Tel Aviv
at Microsoft's first Windows 8 launch outside the United States.
"We are still relatively small ... I expect the volumes on
Windows Phone to really ramp quickly."
Finnish phone maker Nokia last week launched its
Windows 8-based Lumia smartphones, on which the company's
recovery hopes rest. Nokia, once the world's biggest mobile
phone manufacturer, last month reported an underlying loss for a
third straight quarter.
Shipments of Android-based smartphones made by Samsung
, HTC and other vendors nearly doubled in
the third quarter, reaching 136 million units, according to
industry research company IDC. The strong sales boosted
Android's share of the worldwide smartphone market to 75
percent, from 57.5 percent in the same period last year.
Apple's share of the market rose to 14.9 percent during the
third quarter, from 13.8 percent a year earlier. Apple's iPhone
uses the company's own iOS mobile software.
Ballmer said that there will be more marketing and
advertising around Windows 8, its Surface tablet and Windows
Phone than for any previous Microsoft products.
He also reiterated that Microsoft sold more than four
million upgrades of Windows 8 in the first weekend after its
launch.
"The initial reaction to these products has been really
really phenomenal ... And if you look at how people will get
Windows 8, the truth of the matter is more people over time will
get Windows 8 by buying a new computer than by upgrading old
computers," Ballmer said, noting that 400 million personal
computers are sold globally each year.