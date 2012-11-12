* Tablet availability limited to online, select stores-CEO
* Windows 8 sold 4 million upgrades in 3 days after launch
* U.S. politicians need to get to work on economy
PARIS, Nov 12 Microsoft Corp's new
Surface tablet - its challenger to Apple's iPad - had a
"modest" start to sales because of limited availability,
Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer told French daily Le
Parisien.
The world's largest software company put the Surface tablet
centre stage at its Windows 8 launch event last month in its
fightback against Apple and Google in the exploding
mobile computing market.
"We've had a modest start because Surface is only available
on our online retail sites and a few Microsoft stores in the
United States," Ballmer was quoted as saying.
The new device, which runs a limited version of Windows and
Office with a thin, click-on keyboard cover, is being positioned
by Microsoft as the ideal combination of PC and tablet that is
good for work as well as entertainment.
Ballmer also said 4 million upgrades to Windows 8 were sold
in the three days following the system's launch.
ECONOMIC CRISIS
Asked what he thought of the re-election of U.S. President
Barack Obama, Ballmer told the newspaper the $242.7 billion
company would work with the president and with governments
around the world on issues like data privacy, immigration of
qualified engineers and patent litigation.
The launch of Windows 8 has already raised the hackles of
European Union regulators, who warned Microsoft not to repeat
the mistake of denying consumers a choice of rival Web browsers
in its new operating system, in a dispute that has already cost
the software giant more than $1.3 billion in
fines.
Commenting on the outlook for the U.S. economy, Ballmer
exhorted politicians to take action on the deficit, though he
stopped short of saying whether more emphasis should be placed
on spending cutbacks or tax increases.
"It's not about spending more or less, it's about balancing
spending and income...The elections are over, it's time to get
back to work," Ballmer, who took over the day-to-day running of
Microsoft from its billionaire co-founder Bill Gates just over a
decade ago.