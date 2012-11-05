TEL AVIV Nov 5 Microsoft Corp Chief
Executive Steve Ballmer said Windows Phone 8 being launched with
its partners would create a strong third player in the
smartphone market and sell quickly.
"With the work we have done with Nokia, HTC, Samsung and
others ... there is now an opportunity to create really a strong
third participant in the smartphone market," Ballmer said at an
event to launch Microsoft's Windows 8 operating system in
Israel, referring to Google's Android and Apple's iOS platforms.
"We're still relatively small ... I expect the volumes on
Windows Phone to really ramp quickly."
Ballmer said Microsoft will do more marketing and
advertising around Windows 8, its Surface tablet and Windows
Phone than any products the company had ever done.