* Glass Lewis backs other directors including Gates, Ballmer
* Shareholder meeting set for Nov. 19
By Bill Rigby
SEATTLE, Oct 28 Proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis
has recommended that Microsoft Corp shareholders vote
against the re-election of lead independent director John
Thompson, who is in charge of the company's efforts to find a
new chief executive.
In a note circulated to its clients on Monday, Glass Lewis
expressed concerns about a possible conflict of interests for
Thompson in his role as CEO of Virtual Instruments, a
cloud-computing firm that sells licenses and devices to
Microsoft.
Glass Lewis is one of two major companies which make
recommendations to shareholders based on corporate governance
guidelines, but its views are not necessarily heeded by large
investors.
Microsoft representatives did not immediately reply to a
request for comment.
Thompson, a former International Business Machines Corp
executive, was appointed to Microsoft's board in
February 2012 and elected by shareholders at the annual meeting
later that year.
The company he runs, Virtual Instruments, was paid about
$2.3 million last fiscal year by Microsoft for software licenses
and hardware devices, which is less than 5 percent of Virtual
Instruments' total annual revenue, according to Microsoft's
annual proxy filing.
Microsoft said those purchases were negotiated "at
arms-length" and at similar terms to Virtual Instruments' other
customers. Despite that, Glass Lewis said Thompson's roles at
both companies created a potential conflict, and classified him
as an "affiliated" director as opposed to "independent", which
it said makes him an inappropriate choice to lead the board.
Microsoft's next shareholder meeting is scheduled for Nov.
19. Shareholders have three voting options, 'for', 'against' and
'abstain'. Under Microsoft's rules, a director is elected if the
number of shares cast 'for' exceeds the number of votes cast
'against' a director.
Glass Lewis is recommending shareholders vote to re-elect
the company's other eight directors, including CEO Steve Ballmer
and Chairman and co-founder Bill Gates.
Ballmer announced in August that he will retire as CEO
within the next 12 months, triggering the search for a new
leader. It is not clear if Ballmer will retain his seat on the
board after he retires, although he has said he intends to be an
active shareholder in the company.
Some investors have suggested to the board that Gates step
down from his role as chairman, saying he stands in the way of
radical reform at Microsoft, which has lost ground to Apple Inc
and Google Inc in mobile computing. Gates has
not indicated any intention of stepping down.