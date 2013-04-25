April 25 Microsoft Corp priced its $2.7
billion bond offering, sold in the U.S. and Euro markets, as it
is rushing in before larger rival Apple Inc looks to
raise money from the bond market to fund its mammoth $100
billion capital return program.
Microsoft, which is raising 550 million euros ($715
million)in Europe and $1.95 billion in the U.S. market, is one
of many U.S. corporations taking advantage of low interest rates
to borrow money.
The offerings announced on Thursday are expected to close on
May 2, 2013. Microsoft intends to net proceeds from the
offerings to repurchase stock, acquisitions and repayment of
existing debt.
After Apple's announcement on Tuesday, the iPhone maker
could go from being the only major technology company with no
debt on its books to one that issues as many bonds as a major
global bank.
Microsoft - world's largest software company - is not short
of liquidity, with $69 billion in cash and short-term
investments on its balance sheet, largely held outside of the
United States.
In November, Microsoft raised $2.25 billion in the U.S. bond
market, according to IFR, Thomson Reuters news and market
analysis service.