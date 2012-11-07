* New $100 mln research center anchors downtown renewal
* Brazil pushes for high-tech jobs to boost productivity
BRASILIA Nov 7 Microsoft Corp will
invest 200 million reais ($100 million) in a new research center
in Rio de Janeiro, executives said on Wednesday, helping
Brazil's push to generate high-tech jobs in an economy long
built on commodities and basic industry.
The investment over the next three to four years will focus
on the development of new search technology, according to
Microsoft's most senior executive in Latin America, Hernan
Rincon, and other management at a news conference in the capital
Brasilia.
The research center - one of four such offices in the world
and the first in Latin America - anchors efforts to renovate
Rio's downtown port district ahead of the 2016 Olympic Games,
which the city will host.
Long home to headquarters of oil and mining companies, Rio
has gained attention recently for its nascent Internet startup
scene, offering entrepreneurs access to sun, sand and seed
capital without the traffic jams, pollution and other hassles of
sprawling Sao Paulo, Brazil's economic capital.
Microsoft's investment also reinforces Rio's growing
attractiveness for major multinational companies. Starting in
the 1980s, many spurned the city as crime soared, urban
infrastructure decayed and government became chaotic.
Cisco Systems Inc announced plans for a research
center in Rio this year, joining similar facilities owned by
General Electric, Halliburton, Baker Hughes
and Schlumberger.
Officials said they gave Microsoft no tax breaks to secure
the investment, but President Dilma Rousseff has made a priority
of generating more jobs in Brazil's tech sector as a way to
boost innovation and productivity.
After lengthy negotiations of tax breaks and other benefits,
Taiwan's Foxconn announced last month that it would invest 1
billion reais to build a new electronics manufacturing complex
in Sao Paulo. Foxconn Technology Group is the trading name of
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the main assembler of
Apple Inc devices.
Brazil has also mandated wireless telephone carriers build
new networks with at least 60 percent Brazilian hardware,
spurring equipment manufacturers to set up local factories.