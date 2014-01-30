BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 30 Microsoft Corp
* Microsoft to name Satya Nadella as CEO- Bloomberg editor via Twitter
* Microsoft's board also considering replacing Bill Gates as chairman-Bloomberg reporter on Twitter, citing sources Further company coverage:
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.