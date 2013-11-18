BRIEF-Imperial Metals becomes sole owner of Huckleberry
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
NEW YORK Nov 18 Microsoft Corp : * Down 1.3 percent premarket; Bank of America Merrill Lynch cuts to an "underperform" from a "neutral" rating
* Huckleberry has retained core group of mine personnel and has kept mine on care and maintenance since September 2016
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: