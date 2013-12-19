Nikkei slips to 4-month low on mounting North Korea worries
TOKYO, April 14 Japanese shares slipped to a four-month low on Friday as rising tension in the Korean peninsula and other parts of the world soured investor appetite.
Dec 19 * SEC says charges Microsoft Corp senior portfolio manager Brian
Jorgenson and a friend with insider trading * SEC says jorgenson and the other defendant, Sean Stokke, were also criminally
charged by U.S. Department of Justice * SEC alleges that stokke traded in advance of public announcement that
Microsoft planned to invest in Barnes & Noble Inc e-reader business * SEC alleges that stokke also traded in advance of microsoft's July 2013
quarterly earnings announcement * SEC alleges that jorgenson tipped stokke in advance about the news, and that
both defendants made a combined $393,125 illegal profits
* Abbott laboratories has ended protracted legal battle over its $5 bln plan to buy alere by agreeing to purchase smaller u.s. Rival at a lower price - FT