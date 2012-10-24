BRIEF-Westinghouse and boilermakers agree to new three-year contract
* Westinghouse- co, boilermakers agreed to new, 3-year contract with international brotherhood of boilermakers, iron shipbuilders, blacksmiths, forgers and helpers in newington
Oct 24 Oct 24 Microsoft Corp : * Bill gates reports open market sale of 4.5 million shares of Microsoft Corp
on October 22 - SEC filing * Transaction executed in multiple trades at prices ranging from $27.83 to
$28.81 * Source text: link.reuters.com/wut53t * Further company coverage
* New York Stock Exchange listing alongside one on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul exchange has been favoured listing option for Saudi Aramco- FT, citing documents