SEATTLE Dec 12 Microsoft Corp is
considering Qualcomm Inc Chief Operating Officer Steve
Mollenkopf as a candidate for its new chief executive officer,
Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, as it reaches the final
stages of a four-month search process.
The world's biggest software company is down to a "handful"
of candidates with no clear leader, including a hitherto
unconsidered technology executive, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters this week.
In the past few months, most attention has focused on Ford
Motor Co CEO Alan Mulally, a friend of Steve Ballmer,
Microsoft's current CEO who announced his plans to retire
earlier this year. Mulally is credited with rescuing the
beleaguered auto giant, but sources said an external tech
executive is in the running, plus one or two internal
executives.
Microsoft declined comment on its CEO search, and Qualcomm
declined comment on Mollenkopf's potential candidacy.
People familiar with the process expect Microsoft to select
a new CEO before the end of the year, although the committee
formed to find Ballmer's successor gave itself 12 months to do
its work when it was formed in August.
Mulally, who helped Ballmer create his 'One Microsoft'
overhaul and has seemed so far to be the most likely candidate
to succeed him, is under pressure this week from Ford's board to
clarify his plans.
"I love serving Ford," Mulally told Reuters on Thursday,
without addressing the speculation surrounding him.
Mollenkopf, an engineer who holds several wireless patents
and has risen to the top management ranks at Qualcomm since
joining the company in 1994, appears to meet the requirements of
the Microsoft CEO job laid out by Chairman Bill Gates last
month.
According to Gates, Microsoft needs a CEO who can run a
"complex global business" and "work with our top technical
talent."