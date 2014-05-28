RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. May 27 Microsoft
Corp showed off a test version of a real-time,
spoken-word translation service for Skype calls on Tuesday, the
first time the world's largest software company has demonstrated
the breakthrough technology publicly in the United States.
Skype Translator, as it is currently called, allows speakers
in different languages to hear the other's words spoken in their
own language, according to a demo introduced by Chief Executive
Officer Satya Nadella at the Code Conference technology
gathering in Rancho Palos Verdes, California.
"It is going to make sure you can communicate with anybody
without language barriers," said Nadella, who took over as
Microsoft CEO in February and is keen to re-establish the
company as a technology leader after a decade of slipping behind
Apple Inc and Google Inc in mobile computing.
Nadella described the underlying technology as "magical,"
but said the task now was turn it into a real product rather
than just a research project, promising it would launch by the
end of the year. He did not say if it would be a free add-on for
Skype users or a paid extra.
Immediate reaction to the demo, featuring an
English-speaking Microsoft executive chatting with a German
counterpart, was mixed. One German-speaking audience member said
the translation was good enough for vacation, but not for
business.
The new technology, which Microsoft demoed in a rougher form
18 months ago in China, could represent a significant feature
for its Skype online chat service, which boasts hundreds of
millions of users. It is an advance on Microsoft's current
translation features that only work with written words on its
Bing search engine and Internet Explorer browser.
Microsoft has been working hard on speech recognition
technology for years. Earlier this year it showed off Cortana,
its voice-activated "personal assistant" designed to rival
Apple's Siri.
(Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic and Bill Rigby; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)