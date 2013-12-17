HIGHLIGHTS-Top trading houses at commodities conference
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
SEATTLE Dec 17 The board member leading Microsoft Corp's search for a new chief executive said on Tuesday he expects an appointment to be made early next year.
"I expect we'll complete our work in the early part of 2014," Microsoft lead independent director John Thompson said in a blog post on the software company's site.
LAUSANNE, March 29 Top executives from the world's largest commodity trading houses discuss trends in trading at the FT Commodities Global Summit in Lausanne, Switzerland, this week.
* Sonoma pharmaceuticals receives u.s. Fda clearance of Loyon skin descaler for relief of scaling associated with various dermatoses
* Banks look at cutting staff in London (Adds graphic, finance minister comments)