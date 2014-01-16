* Swede Hans Vestberg would be surprise choice
By Edwin Chan and Sven Nordenstam
SAN FRANCISCO/STOCKHOLM, Jan 15 Microsoft Corp
is considering Ericsson Chief Executive Hans
Vestberg as a possible successor to outgoing CEO Steve Ballmer,
Bloomberg reported, citing sources briefed on the software
giant's executive search.
The dynamic 48-year-old Swede fits the bill as a media-savvy
technology fanatic, but his emergence as a leading candidate for
the U.S. company will still come as a surprise to many on Wall
Street.
Vestberg, a former elite-level handball player, worked his
way through the ranks at the world's largest mobile telecoms
equipment maker, with stints in China, Brazil, Mexico and the
United States en route to becoming chief financial officer
before taking the top job in 2010.
But he has struggled to convince investors that Ericsson can
maintain its lead in mobile networks in the face of stiff
competition from rivals such as China's Huawei.
Since Vestberg took the helm, the company's shares have
underperformed the sector. Though the share price has risen 19
percent, in line with Microsoft, that compares with a leap of
nearly 60 percent for the Stoxx Europe 600 Technology Index
over the same period and a 41 percent rise for Sweden's
blue-chip index.
Both Microsoft and Ericsson declined to comment on
Bloomberg's report, though a source close to the U.S. company
has said that no CEO appointment is likely until the last week
of January at the earliest.
Furthermore, Microsoft might prefer a candidate with more
experience in consumer products as it tries to take the fight to
market leaders Apple and Samsung in
handsets and tablets after its purchase of Nokia's
mobile phone business.
Vestberg was in charge of Ericsson's exit from its handset
joint venture with Sony two years ago, ending the company's
association with consumer products.
"I don't think it's very likely that they will choose
Vestberg," said Bengt Nordstrom, head of Swedish telecoms
consultancy Northstream.
"It's more logical that they will find a U.S. leader, from
their network of owners, board members and experienced CEOs with
a software, enterprise and media background. There's enough with
talent and experience in the U.S. market."
LIMITED OPTIONS
Since Microsoft's Ballmer announced his retirement plans
last August, analysts have discussed potential candidates
ranging from company insiders Satya Nadella and Tony Bates to
several outsiders.
But speculation refocused on internal choices this month
after the leading external candidate, Ford Motor Co CEO
Alan Mulally, took himself off the list.
Sources familiar with the company have told Reuters that,
with Mulally out of the running, the list of candidates able to
run a globe-spanning software corporation struggling to expand
into the mobile software and devices markets is thin.
Analysts say that Microsoft may have to look at "dark horse"
candidates, but noted that some widely touted executives in the
technology sector, including Pivotal Inc CEO Paul Maritz, have
already declined to take the job.
In a blog post on Microsoft's website last month lead
independent director John Thompson, who is spearheading the
search, emphasised the need for a CEO with good technology
credentials and "an ability to lead a highly technical
organisation and work with top technical talent".