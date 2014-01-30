BRIEF-Charter closes $2.5 bln of senior unsecured and secured notes
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE Jan 30 Microsoft Corp's board is preparing to name internal executive Satya Nadella as the software company's next chief executive, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources it said were briefed on the CEO search process.
The board is also considering replacing Chairman Bill Gates, possibly with independent lead director John Thompson, Bloomberg said.
* Charter closes $2.5 billion of senior unsecured notes and senior secured notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Notes that an award has now been made in confidential arbitration between woolworths and lowe's in relation to their home improvement joint venture.