SEATTLE Oct 20 Microsoft Corp's new
Chief Executive Satya Nadella has become one the technology
industry's biggest earners, with a total compensation package
worth $84.3 million this year, according to a document filed
with securities regulators on Monday.
The outsize number is mostly made up of the estimated value
of certain one-time stock awards given to Nadella, who became
the company's third CEO in February. Most of it Nadella cannot
actually receive until 2019.
The massive stock awards, valued at $79.8 million overall,
were designed to keep Nadella at Microsoft while the company was
hunting for a new CEO, and to give him long-term incentives as
CEO.
Large stock awards have not been necessary for Microsoft's
previous two CEOs, Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer, as both had
multi-billion dollar holdings in the company.
Looking forward, Nadella's compensation is set to be more
modest, with "total target compensation" for fiscal 2015 set at
$18 million, according to the company's proxy filing.
