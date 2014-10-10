SEATTLE Oct 9 Microsoft Corp's chief
executive officer suggested on Thursday that women in technology
should not ask for raises but have faith in the system, bringing
a torrent of criticism and causing the executive to backtrack
after the statement.
Satya Nadella, who became CEO in February, was asked how
women should get ahead in the tech world at a three-day
conference in Phoenix, Arizona, intended to celebrate women in
computing.
"It's not really about asking for the raise, but knowing and
having faith that the system will actually give you the right
raises as you go along," Nadella said, according to a recording
on the website of the event, Grace Hopper Celebration of Women
in Computing. (Recording: bit.ly/1xpjBci)
"Because that's good karma," Nadella continued. "It'll come
back because somebody's going to know that's the kind of person
that I want to trust."
Nadella's statement did not go down well with an audience
well aware of recent research by the American Association of
University Women that last year women were paid 78 percent of
what equally qualified men received, although there is some data
to suggest the pay gap is less in the tech sector.
Microsoft, like many tech firms, is not a model of
diversity. Only 29 percent of its more than 100,000 employees
are female, according to data recently released by the company.
"Was inarticulate re how women should ask for raise,"
Nadella tweeted on Thursday afternoon, several hours after his
remarks. "Our industry must close gender pay gap so a raise is
not needed because of a bias."
Facebook Inc Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg
drew attention to the issue and championed a more assertive
approach by women in her 2013 book "Lean In," writing that for
women, negotiating is "like trying to cross a minefield backward
in high heels."
The question was asked by Maria Klawe, president of Harvey
Mudd College and a member of Microsoft's board. She immediately
challenged Nadella, saying his viewpoint was "one of the very
few things that I disagree with you on," eliciting a few cheers
from the audience.
The two went on to hug on stage, and the audience warmly
applauded, but Twitter rounded on Nadella and his comments
became fodder for jokes.
"I'll wait for Karma to lower my #xboxlive price too,"
tweeted Chuck Granade.
