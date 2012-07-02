* Charge means aQuantive purchase effectively worthless
* Microsoft ratchets back expectations for online unit
* Shares dip 0.7 pct after hours
July 2 Microsoft Corp admitted its
largest acquisition in the Internet sector was effectively
worthless and wiped out any profit for the last quarter, as it
announced a $6.2 billion charge to write down the value of an
online advertising agency it bought five years ago.
The announcement came as a surprise, but did not shock
investors, who had largely forgotten Microsoft's purchase of
aQuantive in 2007, which was initially expected to boost
Microsoft's online advertising revenue and rival Google Inc's
purchase of DoubleClick.
The company's shares dipped slightly to $30.35 in
after-hours trading, after closing at $30.56 in regular Nasdaq
trading.
Microsoft said in a statement that "the acquisition did not
accelerate growth to the degree anticipated, contributing to the
write-down."
The world's largest software company bought aQuantive for
$6.3 billion in cash in an attempt to catch rival Google Inc
in the race for revenues from search-related
advertising. It was Microsoft's biggest acquisition at the time,
exceeded only by its purchase of Skype for $8.5 billion last
year. But it never proved a success and aQuantive's top
executives soon left Microsoft.
As a result of its annual assessment of goodwill - the
amount paid for a company above its net assets - Microsoft said
on Monday it would take a non-cash charge of $6.2 billion,
indicating the aQuantive acquisition is now worthless.
The charge will likely wipe out any profit for the company's
fiscal fourth quarter. Wall Street was expecting Microsoft to
report fiscal fourth-quarter net profit of about $5.25 billion,
or 62 cents a share, on July 19.
In addition to the write-down, Microsoft said its
expectations for future growth and profitability at its online
services unit - which includes the Bing search engine and MSN
Internet portal - are "lower than previous estimates."
The company did not say what those previous estimates were,
as it does not publish financial forecasts.
Microsoft's online services division is the biggest drag on
its earnings, currently losing about $500 million a quarter as
the company invests heavily in Bing in an attempt to catch
market leader Google. The unit has lost more than $5 billion in
the last three years alone. Even though its market share has
been rising, Bing has not reached critical mass required to make
the product profitable.
Before rolling out Bing in June 2009, Microsoft's Windows
search engine had 8 percent of the U.S. Internet search market,
compared with Yahoo's 20 percent and Google's 65 percent.
In the three years since then, Bing has almost doubled its
market share to 15 percent, but that has been mostly at the
expense of Yahoo, which has had its share whittled down to 13
percent. Google now has almost 67 percent, according to research
firm Comscore.