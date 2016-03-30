By Gina Cherelus
| March 30
March 30 Almost a week after being shut down for
spewing racist and sexist comments on Twitter, Microsoft Corp's
artificial intelligence 'chatbot' called Tay briefly
rejoined Twitter on Wednesday only to launch a spam attack on
its followers.
The incident marks another embarrassing setback for the
software company that is trying to get ahead of Alphabet Inc's
Google, Facebook Inc and other tech firms in
the race to create virtual agents that can interact with people.
The TayTweets (@TayandYou) Twitter handle was made private
and the chatbot stopped responding to comments Wednesday morning
after it fired off the same tweet to many users.
"You are too fast, please take a rest...," tweeted Tay to
hundreds of Twitter profiles, according to screen images
published by technology website The Verge.
The chatbot also tweeted that it's "smoking kush," a
nickname for marijuana, in front of the police, according to
British newspaper The Guardian.
A Microsoft representative did not respond to a request for
comment.
Last week, Tay began its Twitter tenure with a handful of
innocuous tweets, but the account quickly devolved into a stream
of anti-Semitic, racist and sexist invective as it repeated back
insults hurled its way by other Twitter users.
It was taken offline following the incident, according to a
Microsoft representative, in an effort to make "adjustments" to
the artificial intelligence profile. The company later
apologized for any offence caused.
Social media users took to Twitter to comment on the latest
spate of unusual behavior by the chatbot, which was supposed to
get smarter the more it interacted with users.
"It wouldn't be a Microsoft product if it didn't crash right
after it booted up," tweeted Jonathan Zdziarski (@JZdziarski) on
Wednesday.
Andrew Smart (@andrewthesmart) tweeted, "To be honest, I am
kind of surprised that @Microsoft did not test @TayandYou more
before making it public. Nobody saw this coming!?!"
According to its Twitter profile, Tay is "an artificial
intelligent chatbot developed by Microsoft's Technology and
Research and Bing teams to experiment with and conduct research
on conversational understanding."
(Editing By Amy Tennery and Bill Rigby)