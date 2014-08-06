BEIJING Aug 6 Accenture PLC said on
Wednesday it was providing client information to a Chinese
regulator, which is investigating Microsoft Corp for
anti-trust violations.
The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC)
conducted new raids on Microsoft and Accenture, its partner in
China, the agency said on its website on Wednesday.
"We can confirm that, as required by Chinese laws, we are
cooperating with investigators of the State Administration for
Industry and Commerce and help provide them with certain
information related to one of our clients," Accenture Greater
China said in an e-mailed statement. It declined to provide
further information.
Last week, the SAIC said it had raided four Microsoft
offices as part of its investigation into the U.S. software
giant over practices related to its Windows operating system and
Microsoft Office.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)