BEIJING, Sept 6 Microsoft will hire
1,000 staff in China over the coming year, adding to the 4,500
the company already employs in the country, a senior executive
said on Thursday.
The new employees will be added in research and development,
sales, marketing and services, said Ralph Haupter, chairman and
CEO for Microsoft's Greater China operation, speaking to
reporters in Beijing.
Separately, Microsoft plans to boost China R&D spending by
15 percent over the next year, said Ya-Qin Zhang, chairman of
the company's Asia Pacific R&D group. The company currently
spends $500 million annually on research and development in
China.
(Reporting by Terril Yue Jones; Editing by Don Durfee)