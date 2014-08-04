BEIJING Aug 4 Microsoft Corp should not obstruct an anti-trust investigation by Chinese regulators, the State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) said on Monday.

The SAIC has questioned Microsoft's lawyer, Deputy General Counsel Mary Snapp, who was at the regulator's offices Monday morning, an SAIC spokesman said.

Last week, the SAIC said it was formally investigating Microsoft for breach of anti-trust rules and had raided four of the U.S. software firm's offices in China. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)