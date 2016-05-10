A Microsoft logo is seen on an office building in New York City in this July 28, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SHANGHAI Microsoft (MSFT.O) plans to shut its MSN China portal in June but remains committed to China, the company said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Tuesday.

"Microsoft will be shutting down the MSN portal in China on June 7. Microsoft is deeply committed to China, offering a range of products including Windows 10, cloud services to customers, and hosting the largest research and development centre outside of the U.S.," it said.

The U.S. software giant shut its internet messaging service in China in 2014.

