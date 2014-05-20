(Adds comment from Microsoft)
BEIJING May 20 China has banned government use
of Windows 8, Microsoft Corp's latest operating system,
a blow to a U.S. technology company that has long struggled with
sales in the country.
The Central Government Procurement Center issued the ban on
installing Windows 8 on Chinese government computers as part of
a notice on the use of energy-saving products, posted on its
website last week.
The official Xinhua news agency said the ban was to ensure
computer security after Microsoft ended support for its Windows
XP operating system, which was widely used in China.
"We were surprised to learn about the reference to Windows 8
in this notice," the company said in a statement. "Microsoft has
been working proactively with the Central Government Procurement
Center and other government agencies through the evaluation
process to ensure that our products and services meet all
government procurement requirements."
"We have been and will continue to provide Windows 7 to
government customers. At the same time we are working on the
Window 8 evaluation with relevant government agencies,"
Microsoft said.
Neither the government nor Xinhua elaborated on how the ban
supported the use of energy-saving products or how it ensured
security.
China has long been a troublesome market for Microsoft.
Former CEO Steve Ballmer reportedly told employees in 2011 that,
because of piracy, Microsoft earned less revenue in China than
in the Netherlands even though computer sales matched those of
the United States.
Last month, Microsoft ended support for the 13-year-old
Windows XP to encourage the adoption of newer, more secure
versions of Windows. This has potentially left XP users
vulnerable to viruses and hacking.
"China's decision to ban Windows 8 from public procurement
hampers Microsoft's push of the OS to replace XP, which makes up
50 percent of China's desktop market," said data firm Canalys.
