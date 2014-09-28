BEIJING, Sept 28 Microsoft Corp chief
executive Satya Nadella promised to cooperate fully with Chinese
authorities in their antitrust investigation into his company
during a meeting with a top regulator in Beijing, the Chinese
government said.
Microsoft has been ensnared in an anti-monopoly
investigation launched this summer by China's State
Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC), which has
already seized evidence from multiple Microsoft offices across
China and summoned high-level executives for questioning.
Nadella, who took the helm of the world's largest software
company in February, met with SAIC chief Zhang Mao on Friday in
what was portrayed as a conciliatory encounter by the SAIC, one
of three antitrust agencies in China.
Microsoft will turn over information requested by
investigators in a timely fashion, while the company is
confident the government probe will be fair and transparent,
Nadella told Zhang, according to an account published on the
SAIC website.
Nadella also said the Chinese government's regulatory
practices helped create beneficial conditions for the growth of
Chinese and foreign companies, the SAIC said.
Zhang pledged a fair and transparent investigation and said
his agency welcomed Microsoft's questions and suggestions about
the investigation, according to the SAIC.
Microsoft declined to comment on the government meeting but
said in a statement that it is "serious about complying with
China's laws and committed to addressing SAIC's questions and
concerns."
Nadella, whose planned visit was first reported by Reuters
last month, swung through the Chinese capital as part of his
first trip to Asia as CEO.
Nadella also spoke to students at Tsinghua University in
Beijing, where he said extolled China as a source of human
capital and a vibrant innovation culture, according to the
official China Daily.
Nadella is the latest foreign tech executive to arrive in
Beijing to diffuse tensions with regulatory authorities, whose
muscular enforcement of a 2008 anti-monopoly law has unsettled
Western companies.
Qualcomm Inc, which is facing a potentially
record-breaking fine, sent president Derek Aberle to Beijing in
August to meet with the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC), the antitrust agency probing the San
Diego-based chipmaker.
(Reporting By Matthew Miller and Gerry Shih, editing by William
Hardy)