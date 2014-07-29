(Removes extraneous headline tag)
BEIJING, July 28 Microsoft Corp appears
to be the latest U.S. company targeted by China for anti-trust
investigation after government officials paid sudden visits to
the software firm's Chinese offices on Monday.
Representatives from China's State Administration for
Industry & Commerce (SAIC) made the visits to Microsoft offices
in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chengdu, according to local
media reports that were confirmed by Microsoft.
The Chinese government agency, which is in charge of market
supervision and regulation and usually takes the lead in bribery
and corruption investigations as well as intellectual property
rights abuse cases, declined to comment on the visits.
A Microsoft spokeswoman said the company was "happy to
answer the government's questions", but declined to give any
further information.
A source close to the company said the visits were most
likely the preliminary stage of an anti-trust investigation.
If that is the case, Microsoft would be one of the biggest
U.S. companies to fall under the eye of Chinese regulators as
they ramp up their oversight in an apparent attempt to protect
local companies and customers.
Qualcomm Inc, the world's biggest cellphone chip
maker, is facing penalties that may exceed $1 billion in one
such Chinese anti-trust probe, following accusations of
overcharging and abusing its market position.
China has other anti-trust regulators. The National
Development and Reform Commission is mainly responsible for
anti-trust violations related to pricing, while the Ministry of
Commerce vets mergers and acquisitions.
Last year, officials from SAIC visited large international
drug manufacturers in China including AstraZeneca Plc
and Sanofi SA, as part of a broad investigation into
the sector. SAIC officials also visited the Hangzhou office of
Roche Holding AG earlier this year.
Beijing's increasing use of its 6-year-old anti-monopoly law
and price competition rules to weigh-in on global mergers has
riled U.S. companies and strained U.S.-China business relations.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce earlier this year urged
Washington to get tough with Beijing on its use of
anti-competition rules, noting that "concerns among U.S.
companies are intensifying".
U.S.-China business relations have been severely strained
recently by wrangles over data privacy. State media have called
for "severe punishment" against tech firms for helping the U.S
government to steal secrets and monitor China, in the wake of
revelations by former U.S. National Security Agency contractor
Edward Snowden..
Tensions increased in May when the U.S. Justice Department
charged five members of the Chinese military with hacking the
systems of U.S. companies to steal trade secrets.
The latest move by China's authorities caps a rocky period
for Microsoft in the country. Earlier this month, activists said
Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage service was being disrupted
in China.
In May, central government offices were banned from
installing Windows 8, Microsoft's latest operating system, on
new computers. This ban appears to not have been lifted, as
multiple procurement notices since then have not allowed Windows
8.
Nevertheless, the company has pushed forward with plans to
release its Xbox One gaming console in China in September,
forming distribution ties with wireless carrier China Telecom
Corp and e-commerce company JD.com Inc.
Microsoft shares fell 1.2 percent on Monday, underperforming
a 0.1 percent decline for the Nasdaq Composite index.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing, Bill Rigby in Seattle
and Kazunori Takada in Shanghai; Editing by Matt Driskill, David
Holmes, Richard Chang and Alex Richardson)