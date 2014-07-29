(Repeats to additional subscribers)
BEIJING, July 29 A Chinese regulator said on
Tuesday it is conducting an anti-monopoly investigation into
Microsoft Corp because the firm has not fully disclosed
information about its Windows operating system and Microsoft
Office application.
China's State Administration for Industry & Commerce (SAIC)
is investigating a Microsoft vice president and senior managers,
and has made copies of the firm's financial statements and
contracts, the SAIC said on its website.
The SAIC has obtained documents, e-mails and other data from
Microsoft's computers and servers, it said, adding that it could
not complete the investigation as Microsoft had said some of its
key personnel were not in China.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)