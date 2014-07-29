(Adds new Microsoft comment)
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, July 29 A Chinese regulator is
conducting an anti-monopoly investigation into Microsoft Corp
over its Windows operating system, in the latest of a
growing number of competition probes that have unnerved Western
firms in China.
China's State Administration for Industry & Commerce (SAIC)
is also investigating a Microsoft vice president and senior
managers, and has made copies of the firm's financial statements
and contracts, the agency said on its website on Tuesday.
It said Microsoft, which has struggled to make inroads in
China due to rampant piracy, has not fully disclosed information
about Windows and its Office software suite.
Microsoft is one of the biggest U.S. companies to fall under
the eye of Chinese regulators as they ramp up their oversight in
an apparent attempt to protect local companies and customers.
The investigation comes as U.S.-China business relations
have been severely strained by wrangles over data privacy.
Investigators raided Microsoft offices in Beijing, Shanghai,
Guangzhou and Chengdu on Monday.
The SAIC said it had obtained documents, e-mails and other
data from Microsoft's computers and servers, adding that it
could not complete the investigation as Microsoft had said some
of its key personnel were not in China.
Microsoft has been suspected of violating China's
anti-monopoly law since June last year in relation to problems
with compatibility, bundling and document authentication, the
statement said.
Microsoft said it complies with laws and regulations of
every market where it operates. "Our business practices in China
are designed to be compliant with Chinese law," a representative
said in an emailed statement.
The SAIC statement said the raids were prompted by reports
from other companies, without naming them.
DETAILS MURKY
But mystery surrounds the probe, with industry experts and
lawyers questioning what, if any, violations Microsoft can have
made in China, where the size of its business is negligible.
It is still unclear how exactly Microsoft violated China's
anti-monopoly law, said Duncan Clark, chairman of Beijing-based
tech consultancy BDA.
"It's ironic they can be accused of a monopoly in a mostly
pirated operating system market, as they were criticised for
ending support to mostly non-paid versions of Windows XP," said
Clark, referring to Microsoft halting support for the
13-year-old operating system in April.
Microsoft does have a wide range of operations in China,
including research and development and teams for products such
as Windows, Microsoft Office, servers, entertainment and
hardware.
But its revenues for China, which Microsoft does not break
out in its earnings statements, are very low. Sales are
disappointingly low for a market of 1.4 billion people, said a
former employee.
Former CEO Steve Ballmer reportedly told employees in 2011
that, because of piracy, Microsoft earned less revenue in China
than in the Netherlands, even though computer sales matched
those of the United States.
Some lawyers, however, said it could be argued that
Microsoft enjoyed a monopoly in China, despite the fact that the
vast majority of copies of Windows and Microsoft Office are
pirated.
"Microsoft really has a dominant market position. People
rely on it very much and its market share is very high, so this
would likely lead to an abuse of its dominant market position,"
said Zhan Hao, a Beijing-based managing partner at Anjie Law
Firm.
"Alternatively, Microsoft could (through its market
position) restrict competition for other business and
competitors," he said, adding that Microsoft, if found guilty
may be fined 1-10 percent of its China revenue.
China's anti-monopoly law does not say whether the 1-10
percent of revenues that companies can be fined when in
violation refers to domestic or global sales.
TECH SECTOR TENSIONS
Qualcomm Inc, the world's biggest cellphone chip
maker, is facing penalties that may exceed $1 billion in another
Chinese anti-trust probe, following accusations of overcharging
and abusing its market position.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce earlier this year urged
Washington to get tough with Beijing on its increasing use of
its six-year-old anti-competition rules, noting that "concerns
among U.S. companies are intensifying."
Revelations by former U.S. National Security Agency
contractor Edward Snowden have also caused friction, with
Chinese state media calling for "severe punishment" of tech
firms they say have helped the U.S government to steal secrets
and monitor China.
Tensions increased in May when the U.S. Justice Department
charged five members of the Chinese military with hacking the
systems of U.S. companies to steal trade secrets.
The SAIC investigation into Microsoft could be read as a
public retaliation for the U.S. cyber espionage revelations and
the Justice Department indictments, BDA's Clark said.
The latest move by China's authorities caps a rocky period
for Microsoft in the country. Earlier this month, activists said
Microsoft's OneDrive cloud storage service was being disrupted
in China.
In May, central government offices were banned from
installing Windows 8, Microsoft's latest operating system, on
new computers. This ban appears not to have been lifted, as
multiple procurement notices since then have not allowed Windows
8.
Nevertheless, the company has pushed forward with plans to
release its Xbox One gaming console in China in September,
forming distribution ties with wireless carrier China Telecom
Corp and e-commerce company JD.com Inc.
