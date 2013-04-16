SEATTLE, April 16 Microsoft Corp is
cutting prices for hosting and processing customers' online data
in an aggressive challenge to Amazon.com Inc's lead in
the growing business of 'cloud' computing.
The world's biggest software company said on Tuesday it will
match Amazon's prices for some of the more common online data
services it provides, which would mean cutting prices by 21 to
33 percent.
It is the most aggressive move in the arena yet by
Microsoft, which is hoping its Windows Azure business can win
customers from Amazon Web Services (AWS), which pioneered the
renting out of technology resources such as computing power and
storage, known as cloud computing.
"If you had concerns that Windows Azure was more expensive,
we're putting those concerns to rest today," said Steven Martin,
an executive in Microsoft's Azure business.
Windows Azure, part of Microsoft's fast-growing Server and
Tools unit, wants to supplant Amazon as the backbone of many
companies' cloud infrastructure, for example, by storing and
handling data for companies' online applications, using vast
data centers in remote locations.
The main benefit of the approach is that businesses do not
have to buy, build and run their own technology set-up, instead
paying for only what they use.
This is a growing business for Microsoft, which claims more
than 200,000 Windows Azure customers, but the company does not
break out the revenue from it.
AWS generated about $1.8 billion in revenue last year and
could pull in $20 billion by the end of this decade as larger
companies use its cloud services more, Bernstein Research
analysts estimated last week in a note to investors.
This success has lured other large technology companies into
the cloud computing business, including Google Inc and
Microsoft.
AWS is known for its low prices, which have dropped more
than 20 times since its launch in 2006.