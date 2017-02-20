BRUSSELS Feb 20 European Union data protection
watchdogs said on Monday they were still concerned with the
privacy settings of Microsoft's Windows 10 operating
system after the U.S. company announced changes to the
installation process.
The group of the EU's 28 authorities responsible for
enforcing data protection law in the bloc wrote to Microsoft
last year expressing significant concerns about the default
installation settings of Windows 10 and users' apparent lack of
control over the company's processing of their data.
The group - referred to as the Article 29 Working Party -
requested further explanations of Microsoft's processing of
personal data for various purposes, including advertising.
"In light of the above, which are separate to the results of
ongoing inquiries at a national level, even considering the
proposed changes to Windows 10, the Working Party remains
concerned about the level of protection of users’ personal
data," the group said in a statement.
(Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)