SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 22 Microsoft Corp is
in discussions to invest between $1 billion and $3 billion of
mezzanine financing in a buyout of Dell Inc, CNBC cited
unidentified sources as saying on Tuesday.
Private equity outfit Silver Lake Partners is trying to
finalize a bidding group to take the world's No. 3 PC maker
private, and has opened discussions with potential equity
partners, sources familiar with the matter have said.
Dell also has formed a special committee to take a close
look at any potential deal on the table, multiple sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters. If successful, it would be
one of the largest corporate buyouts since before the global
financial crisis.
Microsoft, which accelerated its foray into computer
hardware in 2012 with the launch of the Surface tablet, will
provide the capital in the form of mezzanine financing according
to CNBC, which is a hybrid of debt and equity.
Microsoft and Dell both declined to comment on the CNBC
report. Shares in Dell gained climbed 2 percent to $13.08 in
late morning trade.