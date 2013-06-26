* CEO Ballmer says listened to user feedback
* Promises "rapid release cycle" for Windows
* Developers react favorably
SAN FRANCISCO, June 26 Microsoft Corp
released a test version of its Windows 8.1 software on
Wednesday, bringing back the 'start' button and adding a host of
features it hopes will appeal to users, while spurring
developers into writing more applications for it.
The updated Windows, which was signaled at the end of May,
is aimed chiefly at soothing traditional computer users, many of
whom were unsettled by Microsoft's shift towards a new
'tile'-based interface that works best on touch-enabled devices,
but left fans of the old-style desktop confused.
"Since we announced and shipped Windows 8, suffice it to
say, we pushed boldly and yet what we found was we got a lot of
feedback from users of those millions of desktop applications,"
said Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer, opening the
company's annual developer conference in San Francisco.
"If I was to put it in coffee terms, 'Why don't you go and
refine the blend here?'. Let's remix the desktop and your modern
application experience. Let's balance them better," said
Ballmer, summing up user feedback.
The result is the reinstatement of the 'start' button, and
easier ways to find and access applications, along with a highly
improved search function, some of which was announced last
month.
Ballmer also promised a "rapid release cycle" for Windows in
future, abandoning its previous policy of making new versions of
Windows every three years, in an effort to match Apple Inc
and Google Inc.
The response from the thousands of developers at the
conference in San Francisco was broadly positive, although
attendees tend to be Windows die-hards.
"Of course, they're playing some catch up (with Apple and
Google). They have been lagging behind for years now," said
Jorgen Nilsson, manager at UK-based Aveva AB, a firm that makes
computer-aided design software applications. "But this release
is driving it forward instead of catching up and making it work
for business and personal use. This is looking really good now."
Part of Microsoft's problem has been persuading developers
to create apps for Windows 8 and the little-used Windows Phone,
given that almost all smartphone and tablet users are accessible
with Apple's iOS or Google's Android system.
Microsoft made a big leap on Wednesday by announcing that
Facebook Inc has finally agreed to work on an app
especially for Windows, which should be available this autumn.
That is one factor that might help attract the more than 1
billion Facebook users to Windows-based tablets.
"I feel like Microsoft can actually seriously compete in the
mobile ecosystem now," said Manav Mishra, director of
engineering at the Barnes & Noble Inc unit that makes
apps for its Nook e-reader. "Windows 8.1 finishes the journey
Windows 8 started and I think it evens the playing field for
Microsoft quite a bit, which wasn't the case before."
Microsoft shares were up 2.2 percent at $34.39 on Nasdaq.