SEATTLE, March 11 Microsoft Corp said
on Tuesday it appointed Mason Morfit, president of activist
investor ValueAct Capital, as a board member.
The world's largest software company offered Morfit a board
seat in August, following months of lobbying by ValueAct for a
say on how Microsoft is run.
Under the agreement struck last summer, Morfit had the
option of joining the board at the first quarterly board meeting
after November's annual shareholder meeting.
ValueAct bought a $2 billion stake in Microsoft last April
and immediately began agitating for change. In August,
longstanding chief executive Steve Ballmer announced his
retirement, which went into effect last month when insider Satya
Nadella was named as CEO and co-founder Bill Gates stepped down
as chairman.
Microsoft's board now has 11 members, including Ballmer and
Gates.