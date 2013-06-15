BRIEF-Horton Capital Partners fund reports 5.01 pct stake in CPS Technologies as of March 22
* Horton Capital Partners Fund reports 5.01 pct stake in CPS Technologies Corp as of March 22 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE, June 14 Microsoft Corp said on Friday that for the last six months of 2012 it received between 6,000 and 7,000 criminal and national security warrants, subpoenas and orders affecting between 31,000 and 32,000 consumer accounts from local, state and federal U.S. governmental entities.
The software company disclosed the data after reaching a deal about disclosures with U.S. national security authorities. Facebook Inc published similar data earlier on Friday.
* Pilot Gold reports year-end financial and operating results
* Launch of a series of new 100pct clean, non-carbonated craft beverages made with no artificial sweeteners