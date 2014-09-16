SEATTLE, Sept 16 Microsoft Corp on
Tuesday announced an 11 percent increase in its quarterly
dividend and appointed two new directors to replace two board
members who decided not to seek re-election.
Microsoft has increased its payout to shareholders almost
every year since it introduced a regular quarterly dividend in
2004. It did not increase the dividend in recession-hit 2009,
when it also laid off more than 5,000 employees.
The company said Teri List-Stoll, chief financial officer of
Kraft Foods Group Inc and Charles Scharf, chief executive of
Visa Inc, have been appointed to the board, effective Oct. 1.
Existing board members Dave Marquardt and Dina Dublon will
retire from the board at the end of their current terms in
December.
(Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by David Gregorio)